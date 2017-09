Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What to expect this week: A cool. pleasant night is on the way with a bit of a breeze. We’ll take a break from our fall feel and temperatures will soar in the low 80’s! Labor Day will definitely be the best of the three holiday weekend days!

Showers and strong thunderstorms return Monday night into Tuesday. This system will also usher back in the fall feel as we head into the middle of next week. Next weekend is looking sun-filled and warmer again!

