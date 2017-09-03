Labor Day Forecast: Temps into the 80s with storms late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It was good to see the sun Sunday and feel the warmer temperatures. A calm, pleasant night is on the way.

Meanwhile, we’ll take a break from our fall feel and temperatures will soar in the low 80’s! Labor Day will definitely be the best of the three holiday weekend days!

Showers and a round of strong thunderstorms return Monday night into Tuesday. This system will also usher back in the fall feel as we head into the middle of next week. Next weekend is looking sun-filled and warmer again!

Here's a look at Monday for you: