Heartbreaking photo captures Connecticut officer saying goodbye to K-9 partner

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The bond between a Connecticut police officer and his K-9 partner was captured in a single photo, touching lives across the country.

Officer D’Aresta with the Middletown Police Department was forced to say goodbye to Hunter, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of liver cancer, the department said in a Facebook post.

Hunter had been very sick for several days, so the decision was made to end his suffering.

When D’Aresta took Hunter to the vet, he wasn’t alone. Waiting for the duo, were several of his fellow officers, standing at attention.

A photo shared by the department shows the grieving officer holding Hunter close as their brothers and sisters in blue salute.

“Officer D’Aresta and Hunter have been an exceptional team serving the City of Middletown in a high caliber since 2007. So as you can imagine, this is extremely difficult for Mike and his family,” the department said.