Forecast: Temperatures rise into the 70s this afternoon

What to expect this week: By the afternoon, expect skies to become partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the low- and mid-70s. We’ll continue to gradually clear out that by Labor Day expect full sunshine! We’ll take a break from our fall feel and temperatures will soar in the low 80’s! Labor Day will definitely be the best of the three holiday weekend days!

Showers return Monday night into Tuesday. This system will also usher back in the fall feel as we head into the middle of next week. Next weekend is looking sun-filled and warmer again!

