Corey Kluber named American League pitcher of the month

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber is the American League’s Pitcher of the Month for August.

In six starts last month, Kluber registered a 5-1 record with a 1.96 ERA, and an impressive 54:6 strikeout-towalk ratio, the team said Sunday in a news release.

This is Kluber’s third Pitcher of the Month award, and second of the 2017 season. He also nabbed the award in June.

The 31-year-old veteran is the first pitcher in the MLB this season to earn multiple monthly honors.

Sunday’s announcement comes fresh off the Tribe’s 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers, in which Kluber pitched a stellar eight innings.

**More on the Cleveland Indians, here**