CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at East 118th Street and Buckeye Avenue.

Police say the man was shot in the “left side.” He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

Officials have not yet released suspect information, or the victim’s identity.

