Cleveland police find shooting victim in crashed car

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at East 118th Street and Buckeye Avenue, where police found a vehicle that had crashed into a building.

The man inside was shot in the left side and back. He was taken to University Hospitals, where he died.

Investigators say the victim and another man were stopped in their car, talking with occupants of another vehicle, when two unknown males walked by and started shooting. The victim accelerated, and crashed into a building.

Officers observed the victim’s passenger taking a duffel bag from the car and behind the building. Several bags of marijuana were found inside, police said. The man 27-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on drug charges.

Officials have not yet released suspect information, or the victim’s identity.

