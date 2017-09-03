Browns finalizing roster, add five players

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have claimed five new players from waivers: WR Reggie Davis (Atlanta), DB Michael Jordan (LA Rams), DL T.Y. McGill (Indianapolis), WR Kasen Williams (Seattle) and QB Josh Woodrum (Baltimore), the team announced Sunday.

Additionally, the team waived WR Rashard Higgins, DB Darius Hillary, DL Tyrone Holmes and DB Kai Nacua and terminated the contract of DB Marcus Burley.

The Browns also signed TE J.P. Holtz, LB Deon King, RB Terrence Magee and DB Najee Murray to the team’s practice squad. All four were with the Browns this preseason and were waived during final roster cuts.

**Read more about the roster moves, here**

The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener September 10 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The matchup will be the first time cornerback Joe Haden faces his old teammates since being released by the Browns last week.

**More Cleveland Browns coverage, here**