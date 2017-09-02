Watch the moment a blind long snapper makes his debut for his college team

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – It was definitely not your everyday extra point attempt for USC on Saturday.

The Trojans’ long snapper, Jake Olsen, made his debut in the game against Western Michigan. That in itself is pretty neat, but when you realize that Jake is blind, the debut takes on an even bigger meaning.

Olsen has been blind since he was 12 and had never played in a live football game.

But in the fourth quarter, he was subbed in to execute the long snap for the extra point attempt.

The snap was neat, the kick was good. USC won 49-31.

Olson was born with cancer of the retina, losing vision in his left eye at 10-months-old and his right eye at age 12. He’d been a fan of the team for years, played for his high school team and made the decision to walk on to USC.

It was a good decision.