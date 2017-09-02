Surprise! John Mellencamp gives impromptu performance at Rock Hall

CLEVELAND – You never know what might happen in Cleveland these days, do you?

For instance, you could be listening to a local group perform outside at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum…..and one of that Hall’s inductees just might show up and sing a few songs.

It happened Saturday, when John Mellencamp , a 2008 inductee, took the stage during a performance by local band Pop Fiction.

Mellencamp is performing Sunday at the Canfield Fair. And it just makes sense that he’d stop by the Rock Hall, in this “Small Town” of Cleveland, right?

In case anyone is wondering, yes, his set really did “Hurt So Good.”