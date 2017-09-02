× Mom of teen who died in back of Akron police car speaks out

AKRON — The mother of a teenage boy, who allegedly shot himself in the back of a patrol car last week, said Akron police never notified her of his death. She said she found out from his friends and the news.

“Some kids ran up to the house and told me,” Lisa Carswell told the Fox 8 I-Team Saturday. “I went to where it happened and no one would tell me anything. ”

Xavier McMullen, 17, of Akron, died of a gunshot wound to the head. The Summit County Coroner ruled his death a suicide, saying McMullen, who was handcuffed behind his back, died of a gunshot wound to the head.

“I mean, how did he get in the back of the cruiser with a gun, and how did he have that much time to do this,” Carswell said. “And it’s been more than a week since it happened and no one from the police department has told me anything, or even offer condolences.”

Police would not say if the teen was patted down before being placed in the back of the cruiser. The six officers involved in the incident remain working.

“I don’t get it … how are the protecting and serving, when they couldn’t’ protect one kid,” Carswell said.

Police say the teen was a suspect in an alleged robbery. They said two people were sitting in their van in the 2200 block of 10th Street at around 10 p.m. Friday, when they were approached by three males. One of them, police say, showed a gun and demanded money.

After taking property from the two, the three males ran away.

Police later went to a home on 7th Street and arrested the three males, who were all placed in separate patrol cars.

A short time later, a shot was heard from one of the vehicles. Officers rushed out to find a 17-year-old suspect “mortally wounded.” A gun was found next to him, Akron police said in a news release.

The two other suspects, 18-year-old Matthew Allen and 18-year-old Anthony Criss, have been charged with aggravated robbery and are currently in the Summit County Jail.

Carswell said she is not saying her son shouldn’t have been arrested, but would like to know exactly what happened.

A vigil will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at First Glance on Kenmore.

“I am not saying he was perfect, but he did not deserve this,” Carswell said. “I just want some answers.”

