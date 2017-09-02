× Hopkins has a new way to find available parking, before you even get to the airport

CLEVELAND – Flying out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport? Need to park your car first? Now there’s a way for travelers to find out about parking spot availability before they even arrive at the airport.

The airport announced on Saturday that there is a new, online feature on its website that will let people see parking lots statuses.

“Our aim is to make the CLE guest experience as stress-free as possible,” said Airport

Director Robert Kennedy in a statement. “This is just one more airport feature to help airport visitors reduce the anxiety of travelling.”

To get a parking update, log on to the airport’s website and click “Parking Status” in the lower right-hand corner. (The website is updated every 3 minutes.)

The system will also be able to post parking updates to the airport’s Facebook and

Twitter accounts in a few weeks.