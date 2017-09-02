Hopkins has a new way to find available parking, before you even get to the airport
CLEVELAND – Flying out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport? Need to park your car first? Now there’s a way for travelers to find out about parking spot availability before they even arrive at the airport.
The airport announced on Saturday that there is a new, online feature on its website that will let people see parking lots statuses.
“Our aim is to make the CLE guest experience as stress-free as possible,” said Airport
Director Robert Kennedy in a statement. “This is just one more airport feature to help airport visitors reduce the anxiety of travelling.”
To get a parking update, log on to the airport’s website and click “Parking Status” in the lower right-hand corner. (The website is updated every 3 minutes.)
The system will also be able to post parking updates to the airport’s Facebook and
Twitter accounts in a few weeks.