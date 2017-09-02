Game of Week #2: Avon beats Olmsted Falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olmsted Falls had been waiting 10 months for a rematch with Avon. And they got that shot Friday night in the Game of the Week.

But, Avon walked away with the win, 31-7.

