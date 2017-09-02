Cleveland Browns reduce roster to 53

BEREA – The Cleveland Browns trimmed their roster to the mandated 53 on Saturday by terminating the contracts of quarterback Brock Osweiler and veteran guard John Greco while releasing 11 other players.

The roster will remain this size throughout the regular season with 46 eligible to play on game days.

The AP and several other outlets reported Osweiler’s expected departure on Friday along with that of Greco. Reports Saturday had him signing with the Denver Broncos.

Breaking: Broncos will sign former Browns QB Brock Osweiler, played in Denver from 2012-15, per @MaryKayCabot pic.twitter.com/V8Cjs8CAcV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2017

There were 11 players waived: RB Terrence Magee, LB Deon King, WR Jordan Payton, WR Jordan Leslie, WR Rannell Hall, TE J.P. Holtz, OL Anthony Fabiano, DL Xavier Cooper, LB Kenneth Olugbode, DB Najee Murray, K Cody Parkey

Osweiler, who has a guaranteed $16 million contract for this season, came in a trade from Houston in March. Osweiler was the only QB cut as the Browns kept rookie DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan — none of whom has won an NFL game.

The Browns pulled off a trade with their chief rival, acquiring wide receiver Sammie Coates from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round pick in 2018.

The Browns 53-man roster breaks down as follows:

Offense (25)

Quarterbacks (3): DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan; running backs (3): Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson Jr., Matthew Dayes; fullback (1): Danny Vitale; wide receivers (5): Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman, Sammie Coates, Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins; tight ends (3): Randall Telfer, Seth DeValve, David Njoku; offensive linemen (10): Joe Thomas, Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Kevin Zeitler, Shon Coleman, Rod Johnson, Marcus Martin, Spencer Drango, Austin Reiter, Zach Sterup

Defense (25)

Defensive linemen (10): Myles Garrett, Danny Shelton, Trevon Coley, Emmanuel Ogbah, Caleb Brantley, Tyrone Holmes, Jamie Meder, Carl Nassib, Larry Ogunjobi, Nate Orchard; linebackers (5): Jamie Collins Sr., Christian Kirksey, Joe Schobert, Dominique Alexander, James Burgess; defensive backs (10): Jamar Taylor, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Jason McCourty, Marcus Burley, Darius Hillary, Jabrill Peppers, Derrick Kindred, Ibraheim Campbell, Calvin Pryor III, Kai Nacua

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1): Zane Gonzalez; punter (1): Britton Colquitt; long snapper (1): Charley Hughlett

The Browns hold first priority among all NFL teams on waiver claims, so this list remains fluid