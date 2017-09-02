City of Cleveland honors Facebook murder victim with street dedication

CLEVELAND — He was ruthlessly murdered on Easter Sunday, but his memory will be honored forever, thanks to family, friends and the City of Cleveland.

Robert Godwin, Sr., whose brutal killing was posted on Facebook by Steve Stephens, will be commemorated with a street dedication in his name.

City officials on Saturday joined loved ones and community members to designate East 146th Street as Robert Godwin, Sr. Way, to recognize his service and selfless work for his neighbors.

“We want to honor the life of Mr. Godwin, Sr. for his love of community and for the care and concern he had for his neighbors on East 146th Street. It is his life, not his death, that we are happy to honor.” said Councilman Jeff Johnson in a news release.

Godwin was shot and killed while walking on East 93rd Street on Easter. Stephens drove up to Godwin, got out of his car, then murdered him. He later posted the violence on Facebook.

A nationwide manhunt for Stephens ensued for several days until he was spotted at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Erie, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement officials caught up with him after a brief pursuit, before Stephens pulled out a gun and took his own life.

