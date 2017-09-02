City of Cleveland dedicates ‘Robert Godwin Sr. Way’ to Facebook murder victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--It was an emotional tribute as the city of Cleveland honored an elderly man who tragically lost his life on Easter Sunday.

Dozens of Robert Godwin Sr.'s family also came together in song, prayer, and kind words Saturday.

They are keeping their father's memory alive after he was tragically murdered.

Godwin's name will live on in the city for all to see, because of a street sign on E. 146th Street and St. Clair Avenue: "Robert Godwin, Sr. Way."

It's not just a Cleveland street sign. The display means so much more to Godwin's family and friends.

"This is love here, this is just not talk this is love, real love," said Dorothy Godwin, who was married to the victim.

"He was just worthy of this. If I can have them back I would, but this just gives this some kind of peace and comfort in knowing that we can ride down the street that we grew up on and just look at him forever," said daughter, Tonya Godwin Baines.

When people drive by E. 146th Street, they will remember Robert Godwin, Senior, a loving father, devoted husband, and a man of faith.

"The other day I had a pretty rough day. I think I cried the whole day. I did. I cried the whole day. I called my children and I told them and sometimes I have to get up in the middle of the night and go see about 'em, but we are going to make it," Dorothy said.

Even when it seems impossible.

Robert Godwin Sr. was murdered on Easter Sunday, the disgusting act posted on Facebook by Steve Stevens, who later turned the gun on himself after a nationwide manhunt.

"I miss my father so bad sometimes it's hard to breathe, but I know that - I have to know when I know - that's what he would want."

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, and city councilman Jeff Johnson were on hand for the ceremony Saturday.

"It's a great honor. 146th Street. People are fully supportive of us adding his name to the street because they remember the family," Johnson said.

