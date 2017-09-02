Browns acquire WR Sammie Coates in trade with Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade with Pittsburgh that will send wide receiver Sammie Coates and a 2019 seventh-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick, the team said in a news release on Saturday.

Coates is 6’1″ and 212 lbs., in his third NFL season out of Auburn.

He was originally a third-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2015, appearing in 20 games with five starts. He has registered 22 receptions for 446 yards and two touchdowns, the Browns noted.

Terms of our trade with Pittsburgh: We get WR Sammie Coates and 2019 7th-round pick Steelers get 2018 6th-round pick pic.twitter.com/ewkCJC5fJl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 2, 2017

The Leroy, Alabama, native was originally acquired from the Steelers in exchange for DB Justin Gilbert on Sept. 3, 2016.

This trade comes after the Cleveland Browns cut quarterback Brock Osweiler on Friday, multiple sources reported.

