Police ask for help identifying suspects who punched, attempted to rob elderly man

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are asking for help identifying two men accused of punching an elderly man and trying to take his car keys.

It happened at about 4:45 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of West 103rd Street.

According to police, two young males, in their later teens or early 20s, approached the man in his driveway and told him they were lost and needed a ride. The man said they were both very polite.

But then one of the men punched the victim with his right fist, knocking him into the bushes by his vehicle. The second suspect then told the first suspect to get the victim’s keys. Before he could attempt to get the keys, the victim started to kick and hit him.

He then yelled for help, causing the suspects to run east on Baltic Avenue.

The suspects weren’t able to get any of the victim’s personal items, but they were caught on surveillance video.

Police ask anyone who might recognize them to call First District Detective Rodriguez at 216-623-2533.