Pittsburgh airport to allow non-passengers past security for first time since 9/11

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The days of people not being able to see their loved ones board a flight are almost over in one airport.

Fox News reports that for the first time since 9/11, the Pittsburgh International Airport will allow non-ticket holders to go all the way to the gate.

Non-passengers will have to show ID before getting to the TSA checkpoint.

And anyone on the no-fly list will still not be allowed through security.

The new policy will start after the Labor Day weekend.

A TSA representative says it’s too early to tell if the program could expand to airports across the country.

Read more here.