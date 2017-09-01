Parking restrictions during Cleveland National Air Show

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is reminding people of parking restrictions around the Cleveland National Air Show.

The air show runs at Burke Lakefront Airport from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, and includes demonstrations by the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

There are signs reminding people there is no parking or stopping on the gross along:

North Marginal Road

South Marginal Road

East 38th Street

East 40th Street

East 49th Street

Marquette Street

