Missing: Grace Schall

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Grace Schall, 15, disappeared from North Olmsted on May 19.

She is 5'4" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

