How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Missing: Grace Schall

Posted 9:12 am, September 1, 2017, by

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Grace Schall, 15, disappeared from North Olmsted on May 19.

She is 5'4" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

  • News

    Found: Pamela Thompson

  • News

    Missing: Derrin Brown

  • News

    Missing: Travis Stott

  • News

    Missing: Herbert Leroy Allen

  • News

    Missing: Rachon Bledsoe

  • News

    Missing: Cordell Shepherd

  • News

    Missing: Elizabeth Pfreinger

  • News

    Missing: Marquis Vinson

  • News

    Missing: Alexander Armstrong

  • News

    Missing: Adel Abassi

  • News

    Missing: Dayshanna Plummer

  • News

    Missing: Elizabeth Richko

  • News

    Missing: Naya Brown