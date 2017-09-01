Missing Adult Alert: Police search for missing woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General and Cleveland Division of Police have issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a Cleveland woman.

Jameelah Burhan, 79, left her home on Stokes Blvd. around 11 a.m. Thursday and has not been seen since.

Police said she suffers from dementia and other medical conditions. She walks with a limp due to a partially amputated left foot.

According to the alert, she was last seen wearing a black hijab.

Anyone with information should call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or 911.