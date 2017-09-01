Marshals arrest wanted sex offender working at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio– Authorities arrested a wanted sex offender from South Carolina at the Canfield Fair on Thursday.

Brandon Walsh, 30, was wanted by law enforcement in Richland County, South Carolina for criminal solicitation of a minor. U.S. Marshals said he communicated with the 13-year-old victim through Facebook Messenger to convince the teen to meet for sex and send nude photographs.

“Predators like this will not find a place to hide in Ohio. Our task force will continue to work tirelessly to see that people who prey on children are quickly brought to justice,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release on Friday.

On Thursday, Marshals in South Carolina requested help from the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Youngstown Division. Investigators learned Walsh was working at the Canfield Fairgrounds for an amusement company.

Marshals, along with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Canfield police, Canfield Fair police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol canvassed the grounds, parking lots and streets. They found Walsh operating a fair side. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.