Gun pulled out during fight over last notebook at Michigan Walmart

NOVI, Michigan– A woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at other shoppers over a notebook, according to police in Novi, Michigan.

The fight happened at a Walmart store on Monday, and involved four women.

“One girl was going to buy a notebook. There was one left; some pushing resulted. They began to argue who was the rightful purchaser of that notebook,” Novi police detective, Scott Baetens, told WJBK.

Two women reportedly pulled another woman’s hair; then another woman pulled out a loaded gun and told them to stop attacking her daughter. Police say she was a valid CPL (concealed pistol license) holder.

No one was hurt.

Authorities reviewed the video; the prosecutor’s office is now looking at it to determine what charges could be filed.