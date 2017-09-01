How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Gun pulled out during fight over last notebook at Michigan Walmart

Posted 11:16 am, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:21AM, September 1, 2017

NOVI, Michigan– A woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at other shoppers over a notebook,  according to police in Novi, Michigan.

The fight happened at a Walmart store on Monday, and involved four women.

“One girl was going to buy a notebook. There was one left; some pushing resulted. They began to argue who was the rightful purchaser of that notebook,” Novi police detective, Scott Baetens, told WJBK. 

Two women reportedly pulled another woman’s hair; then another woman pulled out a loaded gun and told them to stop attacking her daughter.  Police say she was a valid CPL (concealed pistol license) holder.

No one was hurt.

Authorities reviewed the video; the prosecutor’s office is now looking at it to determine what charges could be filed.

Related stories