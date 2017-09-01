Gun found at Norton High School; Three students taken into custody

NORTON, Ohio– A gun was discovered at Norton High School Friday morning.

Norton City Schools officials alerted the police department that a student may be in possession of a firearm shortly before noon. Superintendent Dana Addis said the high school principal, Ryan Shanor, found the student and began to investigate.

According to the school district, the boy had an unloaded handgun in his backpack.

That student and two others involved were taken into custody and removed from the school, police said. The three were charged with illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a fourth-degree felony. Officers took them to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility.

“The School Administration and the Norton Police Department believe that this is an isolated incident and any threat of danger was terminated after finding the firearm and taking the students into custody,” police said in a news release Friday afternoon.