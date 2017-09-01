Friday Night Touchdown: Action-packed night of high school football on the way

Our crews are ready and it should be a cool night as Fox 8 gets set to bring you the week 2 edition of Friday Night Touchdown.

**GET UPDATED SCORES HERE ALL NIGHT**

**HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL EXTRAS**

Tracy McCool joins John Telich, Dan Coughlin and P.J. Ziegler in helping bring coverage of 20 plus high school games. She will be in studio at 11 p.m. for the show.

The Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week is Avon vs Olmsted Falls. Extended highlights will be seen on-air and online.

One big game out east will be at Mentors JTO as the Cardinals face the St. Ignatius Wildcats.

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary meets Walsh Jesuit while Youngstown Cardinal Mooney has a date with the Akron Hoban Knights.

The Euclid Panthers have to travel to Aurora to meet the Greenmen while the Strongsville Mustangs are at Hudson. If SkyFOX is in the air, then get ready for coverage of all three Massillon teams: Washington, Perry and Jackson.

Also, small school power, Kirtland, is on the field on Route 306 to host Columbia.

There are many more games on the slate and we can’t wait to bring them to you. See you tonight at 11 p.m. on Fox 8 for the week 2 edition of Friday Night Touchdown!

**Get updated scores all evening right here on FOX8.com; we will also bring you special coverage on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, including behind-the-scenes of Friday Night Touchdown.**

**More Friday Night Touchdown coverage, here**