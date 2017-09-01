Fox 8 Jukebox: Orange High School Marching Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Kicking off Labor Day weekend, the Orange High School Marching Band performed on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and shared with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton some of this season's repertoire. The band is under the direction of Brandon DuVall.

