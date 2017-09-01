How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Fox 8 Jukebox: Orange High School Marching Band

Posted 10:57 am, September 1, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Kicking off Labor Day weekend, the Orange High School Marching Band performed on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and shared with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton some of this season's repertoire. The band is under the direction of Brandon DuVall.