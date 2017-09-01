Euclid mayor suspends officer involved in violent arrest for 30 more days

EUCLID, Ohio– The mayor of Euclid suspended the officer involved in a violent arrest caught on video for 30 more days.

Euclid police pulled over Richard Hubbard, 25, of Cleveland, for a traffic violation on Aug. 12. The police department said he ignored officers’ orders and resisted arrest. Video from the incident showed an officer, identified as Michael Amiott, punching Hubbard several times while he was on the ground.

Originally, Amiott was suspended for 15 days and removed from the SWAT team for “multiple rules violations.” On Friday, Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail released a statement, saying the officer was receiving another 30 days unpaid suspension. She said that’s the maximum discipline she can impose as mayor.

“Based on additional information that has recently come to my attention, I will also be conducting a full review of Officer Amiott’s prior conduct as a Euclid Police Officer to determine his suitability to return to employment by the City of Euclid,” Holzheimer Gail said. “The City of Euclid and Euclid Police Department remain committed to providing a safe community and treating all justly and with dignity and respect.”

Hubbard wore a neck brace when he appeared in court last week on charges of resisting arrest and driving under a suspended license. His attorney said Hubbard is a victim of excessive force.

“I’m hurt and afraid, and I did not resist arrest,” Hubbard said.

Continuing coverage of this story here