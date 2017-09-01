Crash involving recycling truck on I-90 kills one

CLEVELAND– A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 90 in Cleveland Friday evening.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling said one of its trucks broke down in the eastbound lanes near West 44th Street shortly before 5 p.m. Another vehicle hit the disabled truck.

Cleveland police said that driver, a 27-year-old man, died from his injuries. The recycling truck driver was not hurt.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today’s accident,” said Bill Burgett, Rumpke operations manager, in a news release on Friday. “We are cooperating fully with the police and we will conduct a complete investigation. We appreciate the quick response of the emergency teams, and are working quickly as possible to clear the roadway.”

Cleveland police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene, which was cleared around 7:30 p.m.