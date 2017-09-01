Cool, breezy and fall-like Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today is the beginning of meteorological fall. The autumnal equinox will be Friday, Sept. 22.

The FULL CORN MOON will be on September 6.

Expect a fall-like air mass to roll in today. Highs will only be in the mid/upper 60s.

While today looks very cool and dry, we will be dodging some leftover showers from Harvey on Saturday as the system gets absorbed into the winds aloft flow. The best chance of showers will be in southern Ohio and points south.

Here’s our hour-by-hour forecast:

Check the Fox 8 Weather Page!