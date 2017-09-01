Cleveland police ask for help locating 16-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

They say Anna Durfee was last seen on August 3 at Applewood Centers on West 25th Street.

She left the care facility on her own with another girl. They jumped over the courtyard fence.

Police say the teen takes prescribed medication. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is is 5’4.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, is asked to call police at 216-621-1234.

