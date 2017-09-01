Cleveland Clinic announces next CEO and president

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Clinic announced Friday its new CEO and president.

Tomislav “Tom” Mihaljevic, M.D. will succeed Toby Cosgrove, M.D., on Jan. 1, 2018.

The Clinic says Dr. Mihaljevic, 53, joined Cleveland Clinic in 2004 as a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in minimally invasive and robotically assisted cardiac surgeries.

For the past two years, he has served as CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, where he oversees the hospital’s strategy and operations.

“Dr. Mihaljevic brings a depth of experience, first as an innovative, world-class surgeon and more recently as a hospital executive focused on healthcare quality and safety, patient experience and business strategy,” Robert E. Rich Jr., chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Board of Directors, said in a press release. “By nearly every measure – quality, accessibility, finances, innovation, reputation – Cleveland Clinic has made unprecedented strides since Dr. Cosgrove became CEO and president in 2004. Following in his footsteps would be challenging for anybody, but Dr. Mihaljevic has the background, skills and vision to move Cleveland Clinic forward to even greater heights.”

After the first of the year, Dr. Cosgrove will move to an advisory role that is still to be determined.

In the press release, Cosgrove said, “While I may be stepping aside as president and CEO, I will not be leaving Cleveland Clinic behind. No place else functions quite like Cleveland Clinic, with its physician-driven, patient-centered ethos that encourages clinical excellence, medical education, research and innovation. I look forward to working with Dr. Mihaljevic in any way that I can to further the Cleveland Clinic mission.”

