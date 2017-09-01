Browns cut quarterback Brock Osweiler: Reports

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns cut quarterback Brock Osweiler on Friday, multiple sources reported.

The Houston Texans traded the QB to Cleveland in March. As part of the trade, the Browns agreed to take on Osweiler’s massive $16 million salary. The brown and orange also got Houston’s 2018 second-round pick as part of the deal.

Reports at the time indicated Cleveland would likely get rid of him, but kept the quarterback through the preseason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Browns released Osweiler Friday afternoon.

On Sunday, the team announced that rookie DeShone Kizer would start under center. The 21-year-old out of Notre Dame was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

