White House: President Trump will donate $1 million in personal funds to Harvey relief

Posted 3:56 pm, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 03:57PM, August 31, 2017

Flooded homes are shown near Lake Houston following Hurricane Harvey August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The city of Houston is still experiencing severe flooding in some areas due to the accumulation of historic levels of rainfall, though the storm has moved to the north and east. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a briefing Thursday.

And she says he’s calling on reporters to help decide which specific organization he will give to.

Trump has been criticized in the past for giving far less of his income to charitable causes than many other multi-billionaires.

Harvey’s flood waters have heavily damaged tens of thousands of homes across Texas and killed at least 30 people. The storm is now threatening the region near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

