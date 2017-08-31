Video shows shark swimming near man trying to flee police

SURF CITY, N.C. – A North Carolina man who jumped into the ocean to avoid police found himself just feet away from a shark.

Zachary Kingsbury, 20, of Surf City, was pulled over around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, WECT reports. When police noticed illegal contraband inside his car and asked him to step out, he ran toward the ocean and started swimming away from the officers.

During the search, Surf City police launched a drone to monitor Kingsbury. Incredible video shows a shark swimming just feet away from him.

Kingsbury was eventually taken into custody around 7:45 p.m. in North Topsail Beach.

Officers took Kingsbury to the Pender County Jail. He faces a slew of charges including resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and possession of marijuana of up to half an ounce, according to The Charlotte Observer.

VIDEO: Shark spotted swimming near man trying to elude police» https://t.co/DphJw9PbvE pic.twitter.com/7nOtgubRBS — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) August 31, 2017