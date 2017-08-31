So many memories: Geauga Lake receiving historic marker

AURORA, Ohio — A decade after Geauga Lake closed, it will be getting a historic marker.

The Aurora Historical Society said the marker not only commemorates the cherished history of Geauga Lake Park, but also recognizes the importance of the community as a vital part of the city’s history.

The amusement park, with memorable rides like the Big Dipper, the Double Loop and the Raging Wolf Bobs, closed in 2007.

The Big Dipper wooden coaster was demolished in 2016.

The dedication will take place on Sunday, September 17 at 3 p.m.

The marker will be placed on the southern shore of Geauga Lake along State Route 43, adjacent to the former ballroom.

Geauga Lake memorabilia will also be on display at the event.

