‘Six Million Dollar Man’ actor Richard Anderson dies at 91

LOS ANGELES – Actor Richard Anderson, who was best known for his roles in the 1970s television series “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “The Bionic Woman,” died Thursday.

Anderson, who was 91, died of natural causes, a family spokesman told the Associated Press.

The 6-foot-4-inch New Jersey native played Oscar Goldman in “The Six Million Dollar Man,” the boss at a secret government spy agency. His co-star, Lee Majors, played a U.S. astronaut who gains supernatural powers thanks to the government rebuilding his body after a bad crash.

Notably, Anderson simultaneously starred in “The Bionic Woman,” a spinoff in which the same spy agency also gives actor Lindsay Wagner powers after her character nearly dies in a skydiving accident.

While frequently appearing on television shows such as “Perry Mason” and “The Fugitive,” Anderson also had roles in movies such as “Paths of Glory,” “The Long Hot Summer,” “Compulsion” and others.

Anderson married and divorced twice; he had three daughters with his first wife, Katharine Thalberg.