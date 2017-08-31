Show Info: August 31, 2017

Muffuletta Sandwiches

Hard to believe football season is here, but that also means it’s time for great food! Here with a delicious sandwich recipe is New Day Cleveland viewer Tony Weston!

Pure Enchantment

We could all use a little stress relief!

Old River Shopping Area

19100 Old Detroit Rd.

Rocky River, Ohio 44116

www.pureenchantment.com

Flux Metal Arts

Let your creative juices flow at a local design studio!

8827 Mentor Avenue

Mentor Ohio 44060

www.Fluxmetalarts.com

Comedian Mike Polk

The 6th annual accidental comedy fest has landed at Pickwick and Frolic!

Pickwick & Frolic

Accidental Comedy Fest

Tonight – September 3

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Summit Sound & Security, LTD

Have you ever dreamed of building a man cave? Or boosting the sound system in y our car? David found a place that does it all!

8027B Darrow Road

Twinsburg, Ohio 44087

330-405-9393

www.summitsound.net

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Get out your lederhosen! It’s time for the Cleveland Oktoberfest!

Labor Day Weekend

Cuyahoga Co. Fairgrounds

FREE Parking!

www.clevelandoktoberfest.com

The Butcher’s Pantry

It wouldn’t be Labor Day weekend without firing up the grill! Here with the best cuts of meat for your barbecue is Taylor Steinhoff!

33475 Station Street

Solon, OH, 44139

(440) 999-0990

UH Cleveland Medical Center

Eczema affects more than 3 million people in the U.S.! Neil Korman showed us some new treatments!

(216)844-8200

Department of Dermatology

11100 Euclid Ave

Cleveland, OH 44106

UHMG Dermatology

(216)844-8200

3000 Auburn Dr

Two Chagrin Highlands, Ste 125

Beachwood, OH 44122