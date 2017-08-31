Put-in-Bay preps for Toby Keith concert; Large crowds expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio-- Boats and ferries carried country music fans to Put-in-Bay all day on Thursday for a first-of-its-kind concert.

The Bash on the Bay features Toby Keith and it's billed as the biggest concert in the island's history.

"I just think it's a really neat experience. I think this is like the first time something like this has ever been done so I was really excited to be part of it," said fan Liz Risner.

The bash is happening on the grounds of the Put-in-Bay Airport. Additional public safety forces arrived on South Bass Island in preparation for the large crowds.

There's also the logistics of getting people off the island once the show is over.

"Fortunately, we've got well over 3,000 places for people on the island to stay, but for those leaving tonight, they'll either hop on the Miller Ferry or Jet Express. They'll be running all night tonight to get everybody off the island and they can handle well over 3,000 people an hour," said Bryan Edwards, marketing director of Lake Erie Shores and Islands.