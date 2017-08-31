× Ohio State Fair tragedy: Not enough evidence to proceed with criminal case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it has completed the criminal investigation into the deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.

Troopers presented their findings to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office on August 21. After reviewing the case, it was concluded there was not enough evidence to proceed with a criminal case.

During its investigation, troopers interviewed over 80 witnesses including those on the ride at the time of the accident.

They also completed inspections of the ride.

An 18-year-old man was killed when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned at the fair on July 26. Seven others were injured.

The ride will remain securely stored at the Ohio State Fair and Exposition Center until it is released to Amusements of America, according to the highway patrol.

