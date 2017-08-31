How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Labor Day Weekend 2017: Complete list of events in Northeast Ohio

Posted 1:24 pm, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 02:04PM, August 31, 2017

Friday, Sept. 1

(Photo courtesy: Akron Zoo)

Akron Zoo’s Senior Safari: The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Adults 62 and older will be admitted to the zoo for a discounted price of $6 per ticket. There will be live entertainment, a trivia contest and free coffee and fresh bread.

Canfield Fair: The fair runs through Sept. 4 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road. Several events including the World’s Largest Demolition Derby Friday, the Canfield Fair Championship Truck and Tractor Pull Saturday; the John Mellencamp concert Sunday and the Chris Young concert Monday. Tickets prices vary depending on the day. Parking is free. For the full schedule, click here.

Cleveland Oktoberfest: Takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 East Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, from Friday through Monday, Sept. 4. There will be different beers, foods and a German bazaar. Featured entertainment includes national tribute acts Bruce in the USA (Bruce Springsteen), Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger), E5C4PE (Journey) and Ted Vigil (John Denver). Tickets are $12 per day at the box office. Parking is free. Admission is free for kids under 12. For more, click here. 

Geauga County Fair: Located at the Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton. The fair started Thursday and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. Admission is $8 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Friday is Senior Citizen and Veterans’ Day. For a full schedule, click here. 

Hartville Labor Day Flea Market: Runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market. There will be more than 1,000 outdoor vendors, food and much more. More here. 