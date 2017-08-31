Labor Day Weekend 2017: Complete list of events in Northeast Ohio

Canfield Fair: The fair runs through Sept. 4 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road. Several events including the World’s Largest Demolition Derby Friday, the Canfield Fair Championship Truck and Tractor Pull Saturday; the John Mellencamp concert Sunday and the Chris Young concert Monday. Tickets prices vary depending on the day. Parking is free. For the full schedule, click here.

Cleveland Oktoberfest: Takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 East Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, from Friday through Monday, Sept. 4. There will be different beers, foods and a German bazaar. Featured entertainment includes national tribute acts Bruce in the USA (Bruce Springsteen), Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger), E5C4PE (Journey) and Ted Vigil (John Denver). Tickets are $12 per day at the box office. Parking is free. Admission is free for kids under 12. For more, click here.

Geauga County Fair: Located at the Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton. The fair started Thursday and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. Admission is $8 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Friday is Senior Citizen and Veterans’ Day. For a full schedule, click here.

Hartville Labor Day Flea Market: Runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market. There will be more than 1,000 outdoor vendors, food and much more. More here.

Kamm’s Corners Greek Festival: Located at George Varouh Cretan Club of Cleveland, 3853 W. 168th Street, Cleveland. The festival runs from Friday through Monday. There will be live entertainment every night starting at 6 p.m. along with food, and much more. admission and parking is free. More here.

St. Elias Melkite Greek Catholic Church Festival: Runs through Sept. 4, 8023 Memphis Ave., Cleveland. There will be a hummus competition, live entertainment nightly, lots of food, rides, games and casino nights. Admission is free. More info here.

St. Rocco Church Festival: Runs through Sept. 4 at 3205 Fulton Road. There will be rides, games, a casino, live entertainment and food. More here.

Stark County Fair: Runs through Sept. 4 at the Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. N.W. There will be entertainment, rides, food and several events. Tickets are $6, and kids under three get in for free. Parking is free. More here.

Saturday, Sept. 2

2017 Cleveland National Air Show: This year’s air show will run Sept. 2 through Sept. 4 at Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland. The weekend will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and will include ground-based attractions including Shockwave Jet Truck, EAA Spirit of aviation and Go Army interactive exhibits, more than 30 unique display aircraft and entertainment. Admission is $21 for adults, $14 for children ages 6 to 11 ($2 more at the gate) and free for children 5 and younger. For more information, click here. Canfield Fair: The fair runs through Sept. 4 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road. Several events including the World’s Largest Demolition Derby Friday, the Canfield Fair Championship Truck and Tractor Pull Saturday; the John Mellencamp concert Sunday and the Chris Young concert Monday. Tickets prices vary depending on the day. Parking is free. For the full schedule, click here. Cleveland Oktoberfest: Takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 East Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, from Friday through Monday, Sept. 4. There will be different beers, foods and a German bazaar. Featured entertainment includes national tribute acts Bruce in the USA (Bruce Springsteen), Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger), E5C4PE (Journey) and Ted Vigil (John Denver). Tickets are $12 per day at the box office. Parking is free. Admission is free for kids under 12. For more, click here. Cleveland Pops Free Summer Concert: Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., Ely Square in Elyria. More here. Geauga County Fair: Located at the Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton. The fair started Thursday and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. Admission is $8 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Friday is Senior Citizen and Veterans’ Day. For a full schedule, click here.

Hartville Labor Day Flea Market: Runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at Hartville MarketPlace and Flea Market. There will be more than 1,000 outdoor vendors, food and much more. More here. Jammin’ Food Truck Fest: Takes place Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Historic Schoenbrunn Village, 1984 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia. There will be food truck vendors, entertainment, a beer garden and wine tasting. Admission is free. More here. Kamm’s Corners Greek Festival: Located at George Varouh Cretan Club of Cleveland, 3853 W. 168th Street, Cleveland. The festival runs from Friday through Monday. There will be live entertainment every night starting at 6 p.m. along with food, and much more. admission and parking is free. More here. Made in Ohio Arts & Crafts Festival: Runs Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hale Farm and Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road. There will be over 160 artisans, local food, entertainment and more. Admission is $5. More here. Rock Hall Live!: Sept. 2 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Northeast Ohio residents will save 20 percent on general admission. Visitors can get great views of the Cleveland National Air Show and can listen to free live music from 4 to 7:30 p.m. More here. Serbian Cultural Festival: Runs Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 from noon to midnight at St. Sava Church and Cultural Center, 2151 West Wallings Road, Broadview Heights. There will be food, drinks and music. Admission is free. More here. South Euclid United Church of Christ’s Third Annual Community JazzFest: The event takes place Sept. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. on the church campus at 4217 Bluestone Road in South Euclid. The JazzFest Lineup includes: Jazz Heritage Orchestra, Moises Borges Brazilian Jazz , Herb Wilborn , Cleveland Jazz Legends (Evelyn Wright, Kenny Davis, Ernie Krivda) , Russell Thompson & Free Agent Band, and Hubb’s Groove. There will also be food trucks, a video game truck, basketball jump shot competition, 30-foot obstacle course and a bounce house for children 5 and under. The event is free to the public. More here. Stark County Fair: Runs through Sept. 4 at the Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. N.W. There will be entertainment, rides, food and several events. Tickets are $6, and kids under three get in for free. Parking is free. More here. St. Elias Melkite Greek Catholic Church Festival: Runs through Sept. 4, 8023 Memphis Ave., Cleveland. There will be a hummus competition, live entertainment nightly, lots of food, rides, games and casino nights. Admission is free. More info here. St. John Cantius Church Tremont Polish Festival: Runs Sept. 2 from 3 to 11 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at St. John Cantius Church, 906 College Ave., Cleveland. There will be food, Polka dance, blackjack , games, Polish beer and more. Admission is free. More here. St. Rocco Church Festival: Runs through Sept. 4 at 3205 Fulton Road. There will be rides, games, a casino, live entertainment and food. More here. Stow Summer Sunset Blast: The event takes place Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at Silver Springs Park from 3 to 10 p.m. There will be fireworks, children’s shows, food trucks, a rock wall, inflatables and more. Fireworks will take place Monday night. More here. TanZ SummerFest in Flats East Bank: The event will take place Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 on Old River Road in the Flats East Bank. There will be two days of world-class electronic music with main headliners ZEDD and Nicky Romero with support from Tritonal and Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano. There will also be food trucks and several activities and art installations. Two-day general admission tickets and packages begin at $80. Read more here.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Canfield Fair: The fair runs through Sept. 4 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road. Several events including the World’s Largest Demolition Derby Friday, the Canfield Fair Championship Truck and Tractor Pull Saturday; the John Mellencamp concert Sunday and the Chris Young concert Monday. Tickets prices vary depending on the day. Parking is free. For the full schedule, click here.

2017 Cleveland National Air Show: This year’s air show will run Sept. 2 through Sept. 4 at Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland. The weekend will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and will include ground-based attractions including Shockwave Jet Truck, EAA Spirit of aviation and Go Army interactive exhibits, more than 30 unique display aircraft and entertainment. Admission is $21 for adults, $14 for children ages 6 to 11 ($2 more at the gate) and free for children 5 and younger. For more information, click here.

Cleveland Oktoberfest: Takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19201 East Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights, from Friday through Monday, Sept. 4. There will be different beers, foods and a German bazaar. Featured entertainment includes national tribute acts Bruce in the USA (Bruce Springsteen), Hollywood Nights (Bob Seger), E5C4PE (Journey) and Ted Vigil (John Denver). Tickets are $12 per day at the box office. Parking is free. Admission is free for kids under 12. For more, click here.

Geauga County Fair: Located at the Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton. The fair started Thursday and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. Admission is $8 for adults and children 12 and under are free. Friday is Senior Citizen and Veterans’ Day. For a full schedule, click here.



Hungarian Scout Festival: The event will take place at German Central Park, 7863 York Road, Parma, from Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be food, music, and dancing. Admission is $7 and is free for children under 10 years of age. Parking is free. More here.

Kamm’s Corners Greek Festival: Located at George Varouh Cretan Club of Cleveland, 3853 W. 168th Street, Cleveland. The festival runs from Friday through Monday. There will be live entertainment every night starting at 6 p.m. along with food, and much more. admission and parking is free. More here.

Lorain County Organized Labor’s Annual Labor Day Celebration: Takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Black River Landing Festival Grounds and Amphitheater, 319 Black River Lane, Lorain. There will be a car show, giveaways, rides, children’s activities and food vendors. Admission is free. Read more here.

Made in Ohio Arts & Crafts Festival: Runs Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hale Farm and Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road. There will be over 160 artisans, local food, entertainment and more. Admission is $5. More here.

Serbian Cultural Festival: Runs Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 from noon to midnight at St. Sava Church and Cultural Center, 2151 West Wallings Road, Broadview Heights. There will be food, drinks and music. Admission is free. More here.

Stark County Fair: Runs through Sept. 4 at the Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave. N.W. There will be entertainment, rides, food and several events. Tickets are $6, and kids under three get in for free. Parking is free. More here.

Stow Summer Sunset Blast: The event takes place Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at Silver Springs Park from 3 to 10 p.m. There will be fireworks, children’s shows, food trucks, a rock wall, inflatables and more. Fireworks will take place Monday night. More here.

St. Elias Melkite Greek Catholic Church Festival: Runs through Sept. 4, 8023 Memphis Ave., Cleveland. There will be a hummus competition, live entertainment nightly, lots of food, rides, games and casino nights. Admission is free. More info here.

St. Rocco Church Festival: Runs through Sept. 4 at 3205 Fulton Road. There will be rides, games, a casino, live entertainment and food. More here.