Kyrie Irving thanks Cleveland in new video

CLEVELAND– An era in Cleveland Cavaliers history has come to an end.

Kyrie Irving, who the Cavs drafted with the first overall pick of the 2011 draft, is officially headed to the Boston Celtics. But before he leaves, the man who made “The Shot” in Game 7 of the NBA Finals posted a message of thanks to the city that gave him his NBA start.

“This is a special thank you to Cleveland. I love all you guys’ support, all you guys’ love,” Irving said in the video posted on the social media platform Tout.

VIDEO: A (fresh-faced) @KyrieIrving speaks, now that the deal to the Celtics is finally done. Thanks Cleveland, says "the journey continues" pic.twitter.com/leFoxAIkX2 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) August 31, 2017

He thanked Cavs owner Dan Gilbert and the rest of the team’s management for taking a chance on a 19-year-old.

“I spent part of my life and my years in the NBA in such a great environment in Cleveland, and being there from the start in 2011. It now coming to an end in 2017, which is still crazy in my mind. I just want to say all the individuals that I met over my six-year span, and I don’t say it as it’s an ending friendship or anything like that. But you guys understand how much those moments meant to me. And connecting with everyone because it matters and I care, and I love the world and I love people,” the point guard said.

“Spending two minutes or five minutes asking someone genuinely how about themselves is what I truly care about. To be able to share those moments, with just everyone in Cleveland and everyone in Ohio, and doing something that was just an unbelievable experience for all of us. I can’t believe all the feats we reached.”

Irving, who admitted he comes across as guarded, also gave a little insight into why he wanted to leave Cleveland. It came down to his happiness.

“When you get to that point and you understand that the best intentions for you, and ultimately to be in your truth and find out what you really want to do in your life and how you want to accomplish it. That moment comes and you take full advantage of it. And there are no other ulterior reasons other than being happy, and wanted to be somewhere you feel like it’s an environment conducive for you maximizing your potential, ” Irving said.

The NBA All-Star also posted on Instagram about his love for the city of Cleveland.

