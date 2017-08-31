DeShone Kizer’s high school coach praises QB’s arm and work ethic

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns have been a football team with a quarterback problem since they returned to the league in 1999. But for the first time, one local football coach says the Browns may finally have their answer under center.

Lutheran West offensive coordinator Nick Toth has seen a lot of quarterbacks in his day, but none quite like Browns starting quarterback DeShone Kizer.

“Big-time arm, great kid, had a lot of poise,” Toth said.

He was the defensive coordinator at Toledo Central Catholic where Kizer spent his high school playing days.

“This is a kid that would sit around after practice and exchange ideas with a coach when he was 15, 16,” said Toth.

Kizer was a three-sport standout when he entered high school, but gave up baseball and basketball after his sophomore year to focus on playing quarterback.

“He got rid of the long baseball pitching arm,” Toth said. “He got a quicker delivery and I was impressed with that, his work ethic and the next year he won the state championship as a junior.”

Kizer was drafted in the second round in April’s NFL Draft. He started training camp as the third-string quarterback, but quickly rose up the depth chart to starter. Coach Toth is not surprised.

“He’s one of those kids, talent he has, what’s wrong with him he’ll fix, he will work at it relentlessly and he is a great person. If he doesn’t do it, it not because he won’t work at it, it will not be because he has not studied, it’s not because he won’t get back up after getting knocked down, I think patience is the word here,” Toth said.

What kind of quarterback are the Cleveland Browns getting?

“A great one,” Toth said. “It’s just a matter of time. The kid has never been on a loser, came off the bench at Notre Dame and threw 4 touchdown passes. This is as good a pick as they could make in the last I don’t know how many years.”

Only time will tell if the Browns finally have their franchise quarterback.

