Dan Gilbert: ‘I will never move the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Cleveland’

“CLE, Let’s put any silly rumors to rest: I will never move the Cleveland Cavaliers out of Cleveland. Period. And that’s unconditional.”

Gilbert’s tweet comes a few days after the Cavs announced they are withdrawing their participation from The Q Transformation Project.

The Cavs offered to pay for half of the $140 million renovation project.

Construction was to have started this past June, but was delayed by a call to put the renovations on the ballot. There was opposition also from community groups.

Cleveland City Council and Cuyahoga County Council had voted to approve the renovation.

The Cavs say that the prospective ballot referendum would have delayed groundbreaking and caused the Q to miss the current construction cycle, pushing the cost higher.

