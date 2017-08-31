Browns end preseason with win over Bears

CHICAGO– The Cleveland Browns ended the preseason with a 25-0 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Cody Kessler started under center as the Browns opted to rest newly-name starting QB DeShone Kizer.

“We all understand it’s the preseason. But you’ve got to start some place,” coach Hue Jackson said.

It was a scoreless first quarter. Then Kessler put the brown and orange on the board with a 27-yard touchdown.

In the second half, the Browns put in QB Kevin Hogan, who found a wide open Randall Telfar for another TD. That 51-yard score made it 19-0.

