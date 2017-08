BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett set a school record for career offensive yards.

It happened during Thursday night’s game against Indiana University. Barrett passed the record previously held by Art Schlichter, who had 8,850 yards from 1978 to 1981.

The Buckeyes were the first to score, but a Hoosier touchdown had them trailing 7-3 to end the first quarter.

More stories on Ohio State football here