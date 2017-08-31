Authorities investigate letter containing white powder at Painesville City Hall

PAINESVILLE, Ohio– Painesville City Hall employees were sent home on Thursday after a suspicious letter was discovered.

The letter, containing white powder, was sent to the office of Painesville City Manager Monica Irelan. It was opened at about 11:30 a.m.

Painesville police and fire departments, as well as the Lake County Hazmat Unit, responded to the office on Richmond Street. The worker who opened the letter was taken to TriPoint Medical Center as a precaution.

City hall employees are to return to work on Friday. The city said if authorities decide the building cannot open for business, workers will be notified via phone.

U.S. Postal Service inspectors are aware of the incident, which remains under investigation.