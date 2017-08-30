Woman whose former husband tried to kill her twice is thankful to inmate for “saving her life”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio – A woman whose estranged husband tried to kill her twice says she is terrified, even though her former spouse is now behind bars.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, spoke to Fox 8 Wednesday, saying authorities told her a few weeks ago that her estranged husband Gerry “Gary” Moore tried to order a “hit” on her life even though he is serving 8 years in prison for trying to kill her in 2015.

“When I found out about this I was in a total state of shock,” the woman told Fox 8. “I just could not believe he would do something like this. He had a chance to get out and start his life over again and I just couldn’t believe he would do something this bad when he almost killed me a couple of times.”

Erie County officials say the 62-year-old Sandusky man tried to hire a fellow inmate to murder his former spouse.

Moore was indicted earlier this month on several new charges, including attempted aggravated murder.

In 2015, Moore tried to kidnap his wife and shot at her, before leading police on a chase . He was arrested following a 21-hour standoff.

“A few months ago we got a letter from an inmate that said Moore wanted to hire him as a hit man,” said Det. Jared Oliver, of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. “He said Moore told him that he would pay him with insurance money he would get after his wife was killed. The inmate he wanted to hire was expected to get out of prison soon.”

Oliver said the inmate decided to contact authorities because he was afraid Moore would try to kill the woman once he is released from prison.

The woman told us said she is very thankful that the inmate told authorities about her estranged husband’s plan.

“I am very blessed,” she said. “I don’t know who this man is that stepped forward but he is like an angel from heaven. I believe he saved my life.”