Video shows Coast Guard pulling surviving fisherman from Lake Erie

CLEVELAND-- The U.S. Coast Guard released video on Wednesday of a fisherman's rescue on Lake Erie.

Lester Hill, 56, and Larry Love, 56, went fishing on Lake Erie early Monday morning. When they didn't return to Edgewater Marina, they were reported missing at 9:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard said large waves hit the pair's 22-foot boat and overturned it. Both men were wearing lifejackets that somehow came off.

According to the Coast Guard, Love died at about 5 a.m. Tuesday. Hill held onto the man for hours before he was forced to let go for his own survival.

Rescuers found Hill clinging to the boat Tuesday afternoon. They used a basket to pull him into a helicopter and take him to safety.

