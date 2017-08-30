‘The baby was clinging to her’: Mother dies trying to save toddler during Hurricane Harvey flooding

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas mother has drowned trying to save her 3-year-old daughter after being swept away by floodwaters during Hurricane Harvey.

According to a press release from Beaumont Police Department, it happened Tuesday. The woman and her daughter were driving on a service road and got into high water. The woman pulled her vehicle into a parking lot, and it got stuck.

She got out of the car with her child, and at some point, they were swept into a canal, floating nearly 1/2 away from their vehicle.

Safety crews on a boat spotted the mother floating with her child. The child was holding onto her mother.

Crews were able to reach the two just before they went under a trestle. Water was up to the trestle, and first responders would not have been able to save the child if they’d floated under it.

Both were pulled from the water. The mother was unresponsive, and responders performed CPR.

The child was responsive but suffering from hypothermia.

The water was still high, so a Good Samaritan helped crews by allowing them to load the mother and daughter into his truck so they could make it to an ambulance.

The mother died. The child is in stable condition.

Officer Carol Riley, a police department spokesperson, told People that the mother “absolutely saved the child’s life.”

“They were in the water for quite some time,” she said. “When the baby was found the baby was clinging to her. The mother did the best she could to keep her child up over the water. The baby also had a backpack that was helping her float on her back and she was holding on to her mom.”

